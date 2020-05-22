Texans safety Justin Reid is ready to play

That revelation is just one of many highlights of Reid's interview in the latest Q'd Up interview in ABC13's partnership with the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority.
The timing of the one-on-one chat with one of the Texans best players is perfect.
Cleared!!! I’m back 😈— Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) May 21, 2020
He just announced on social media that his surgically-repaired shoulder has been fully cleared by medical staff after he suffered a torn labrum.
Reid's shoulder rehab is a topic, along with his praise for new Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Reid explains, "He knows how to speak to everyone in the building. I'm really excited about what he brings, [and] allowing us to make more plays. We want to make more plays."
Reid is also one of the smartest players in football.
Don't miss his insights into everything from the future of the NFL in 2020 to a brutal stretch to start the Texans schedule in the video above.
