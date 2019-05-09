Purse theft victim dies after she was run over by robbery suspects

GARDEN GROVE, California -- Three suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after their vehicle ran over and killed a woman during a robbery attempt, authorities said.

Undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives were conducting surveillance on a robbery crew shortly before 9:30 a.m., when the suspects tried to steal the woman's purse in the parking lot of a shopping center, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

During the robbery, they ran over the victim with a vehicle and then fled the scene.

Officers continued surveillance on the suspects, following them on the road and with a helicopter as they headed onto the freeway and back to Los Angeles County.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and were arrested a short time later.

The injured 32-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died at the hospital.

The three individuals were taken into custody and brought back to the Garden Grove Police Department. Their names have not been released.
