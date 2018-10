Protect yourself with these 9 dating app safety tips

Dating apps and websites are bringing people together, but also putting some in dangerous situations.The website asecurelife.com has put together a list of safety tips that can help protect you when interacting with a stranger you met online.If your dating profile has a photo that also shows up on your Instagram or Facebook, it will be easy for someone to reverse image search with Google and find you on social media.Don't include your last name, contact info or social media account handles.It might be less convenient than texting, but it gives you extra protection.Instead of giving someone your real phone number, consider using a Google phone number and forwarding it to your phone.Don't let a stranger know exactly where you live until you know them better. Drive yourself to the date or get a ride, but don't have your date pick you up or take you home.Meeting in a place with other people around will increase your safety.Let someone know you're going out with someone new, tell them where you're going and set a time for them to check in on you and make sure you're okay.Keep a little bit of cash somewhere on your person so that you have money if your bag or wallet gets lost or stolen.Carrying a self-defense weapon is very personal descision, but if it makes you feel safer, you may want to carry one.