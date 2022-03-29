Some relief in sight for certain Texas homeowners under senator's proposed bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As the price of almost everything keeps going up, some relief may be in sight for certain homeowners in Texas. A state senator has discussed two proposed tax breaks, and voters will get the final say.Earlier this month, Sen. Paul Bettencourt explained two propositions that will be on the May 7 ballot across Texas. The one that impacts the most people would lower school property taxes by about $175 a year.Bettencourt is sponsoring a constitutional amendment that would increase the homestead exemption, which will lead to the savings.The second proposed amendment would lower taxes for the elderly and those with disabilities."If passed, both of these propositions will cut independent school district property tax bills by increasing homeowner exemptions that will save money for all 5.67 million homesteads in the State of Texas," said Bettencourt.Early voting begins April 25. Election Day is May 7."I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick for making both property tax Senate bills a priority, as all homeowners with homesteads will save money on their property tax bills. Homeowners over 65 will see their freeze values actually decline, and lifetime savings from both bills in the many thousands," said Bettencourt.