2020 presidential election

Super Tuesday results: Elizabeth Warren's future uncertain after loss in home state of Massachusetts

By Will Weissert & Zeke Miller
WASHINGTON -- The future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she was defeated in Tuesday's Democratic primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

The disappointing finish in the state she represents, and a weak showing in other Super Tuesday states, marked a striking collapse for the onetime darling of progressives who was known for having a plan for nearly everything. After mediocre showings in the first four contests, where she never finished higher than third place, Tuesday's results could speed her exit from the race for the Democratic nomination, where she was significantly trailing in the delegate count.

Warren lagged behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the Massachusetts primary.



Warren appeared set on remaining in the race, at least for now. Speaking to supporters in Detroit ahead of next week's Michigan primary, she introduced herself as "the woman who's going to beat Donald Trump." She encouraged supporters to tune out the results and vote for the person they believed would be the best president, saying: "Prediction has been a terrible business and the pundits have gotten it wrong over and over."

"You don't get what you don't fight for. I am in this fight," she added.

The Massachusetts senator's campaign had all the early markers of success - robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a national organization -- but she was squeezed out by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable base of support among progressives she needed to win over. Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Warren's campaign said it was betting on a contested convention - though with a quickly consolidating field that was no sure bet, and she appeared set to enter that convention trailing significantly at least two candidates in the delegate count.

Her lagging performance threatened to force out from the race its last major female contender. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out Monday, joining Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to endorse the surging candidacy of Biden. It marked an unexpected twist in a party that had used the votes and energy of women to retake control of the House, primarily with female candidates, just two years ago.

Warren's campaign began with enormous promise that she could carry that momentum into the presidential race. Last summer, she drew tens of thousands of supporters to Manhattan's Washington Square Park, a scene that was repeated in places like Washington state and Minnesota.

Warren, 70, appeared to hit her stride as she hammered the idea that more moderate Democratic candidates, including Biden, weren't ambitious enough to roll back Trump's policies and were too reliant on political consultants and fickle polling.

But Warren was unable to consolidate the support of the Democratic Party's most liberal wing against the race's other top progressive, Sanders. Both support universal, government-sponsored health care, tuition-free public college and aggressive climate change fighting measures while forgoing big fundraisers in favor of small donations fueled by the internet.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electionpresidential raceelizabeth warren2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News