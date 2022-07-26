2022 Houston Pride in Business Awards honors LGBTQ+ leaders

Eyewitness News anchor Melanie Lawson (right) was proud to emcee the 2022 Pride in Business Awards Wednesday, featuring a fireside chat with Reggie Greer (left), senior advisor to the U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds gathered to show some pride at the Downtown Aquarium Wednesday in celebration of the LGBTQ+ and allied business community.

The Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce welcomed dignitaries and community leaders for its 2022 Pride in Business Awards.

The event recognized the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and allied members of the community in making Houston a better place to live, work and play.

ABC13's Melanie Lawson was on hand to emcee this year's awards, which also included a fireside chat with Reggie Greer, an openly gay senior advisor in the Biden administration.

The luncheon also welcomed Mike Freer, U.K. Minister for Exports and Minister for Equalities, who led a delegation through Texas this week as part of a LGBTQ+ tech leaders trade mission.

Freer advocated for inclusion as he and other U.K. officials traveled through Austin and Houston, exploring how to expand opportunities for LGBTQ+ workers in technology.

The trade mission will head to San Francisco later this week, as delegates consider business opportunities between the U.K. and the U.S.

President Tammi Wallace said the chamber was proud to support the mission, alongside the British Consulate General in Houston.