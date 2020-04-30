Pride Houston events postponed due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Organizers for Houston's LGBTQ Pride celebration say the party is on hold as the city continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Pride Houston prepared Thursday night to announce this year's grand marshals via live stream, the organization told Eyewitness News it is postponing its events until fall 2020.
In a statement, Pride Houston executive director Lo Roberts said the decision was made unanimously after conversations with elected officials and the health community.
"Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind," Roberts said. "Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can do. Always remember after every storm there is a rainbow, and for us that rainbow is Pride Houston 2020."
Pride Houston stopped short on what the 2020 celebration might look like, but Roberts said the organization will still have smaller pop-up events during LGBTQ Pride Month in June as the city allows.
The organization said it is still seeking volunteers to help with this year's events. You can email volunteer@pridehouston.org to find out more.
