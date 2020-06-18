Preschooler found wandering alone in SE Houston and authorities trying to find his parents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a preschooler who was found wandering alone and dropped off at a fire station in southeast Houston are still missing, according to police.

According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, the boy was found walking alone early Wednesday morning in the 6100 block of El Oro Drive.



The child, who is about four years old according to Pena, was dropped off at a nearby fire station and later taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the child appeared to be unharmed, but police say the boy's parents are still missing.

A description of the parents was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.
