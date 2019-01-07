Pregnant woman hit with Taser outside Academy store

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who is more than eight months pregnant said she was hit by a Taser outside a Houston store after she was accused of shoplifting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who is more than eight months pregnant says a misunderstanding over a gift card led deputies to hit her with a Taser outside an Academy store.

Dramatic video given to ABC13 Eyewitness News shows Ashley Brown screaming and writhing about in pain last Friday outside the store on the North Freeway near West Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said Brown was arrested for shoplifting and resisting arrest, but she claims she didn't steal anything. She is now facing theft charges.

Deputies said Brown did not comply with orders and she fought back. That's when they said a female deputy deployed her Taser.

The deputy said she didn't initially know Brown was pregnant. Brown said she yelled that during the incident.

"'You're eight-and-a-half months pregnant?' I said, 'Yes, sir.' And he get off the back of the ambulance or whatever, and I sat out there for 10 more minutes, crying in pain," Brown said. "I go to the hospital and it took them 20 minutes to find the baby's heartbeat. By this time, I'm hysterical. I don't know what's going on. I guess my baby was still in shock."

The sheriff's office said they are reviewing the incident to see if policy was followed. I asked if there is a policy on using a Taser on a pregnant women, and they said they are checking.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pregnant womanthefttaserharris county sheriffs officeHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found during search for missing boy with autism
Man confessed to stabbing kids with screwdriver: Warrant
Suspects mistakenly shot at girl's family after fight: prosecutors
Community prepares to say goodbye to slain 7-year-old girl
In-N-Out burger among popular shops coming to Stafford
Government shutdown brings a stop to new alcohol production
'Pancho Claus' surprises seafood restaurants
Officials monitoring Brazos River as it's expected to crest
Show More
White House officials says tax refunds will go out
4 juveniles accused of causing $800k of damage at Carmax
Coach gets really excited seeing horse along Katy Freeway
President Trump will travel to US-Mexico border
Who will Texans play at home and on the road next season?
More News