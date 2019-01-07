Pregnant woman hit with Taser outside Academy store

A woman who is more than eight months pregnant says a misunderstanding over a gift card led deputies to hit her with a Taser outside an Academy store.Dramatic video given to ABC13 Eyewitness News shows Ashley Brown screaming and writhing about in pain last Friday outside the store on the North Freeway near West Road.Harris County Sheriff's Office said Brown was arrested for shoplifting and resisting arrest, but she claims she didn't steal anything. She is now facing theft charges.Deputies said Brown did not comply with orders and she fought back. That's when they said a female deputy deployed her Taser.The deputy said she didn't initially know Brown was pregnant. Brown said she yelled that during the incident."'You're eight-and-a-half months pregnant?' I said, 'Yes, sir.' And he get off the back of the ambulance or whatever, and I sat out there for 10 more minutes, crying in pain," Brown said. "I go to the hospital and it took them 20 minutes to find the baby's heartbeat. By this time, I'm hysterical. I don't know what's going on. I guess my baby was still in shock."The sheriff's office said they are reviewing the incident to see if policy was followed. I asked if there is a policy on using a Taser on a pregnant women, and they said they are checking.