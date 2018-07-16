Pranksters plant Wyoming city's flower pots with real pot

EMBED </>More Videos

Pranksters plant Wyoming city's flower pots with real pot (KTRK)

POWELL, Wyoming --
A Wyoming city has discovered its potted plants have literally gone to pot.

Officials in Powell believe pranksters planted marijuana seeds in city-owned flower pots this spring, leading unsuspecting city workers to water and care for them.

The Powell Tribune reports city Parks and Recreation staff noticed the unauthorized greenery late last month while watering the pots, including one not far from the police station.

Parks Superintendent Del Barton says workers pulled two plants on June 29 and took them to police. Another was found a couple days later. Barton says workers suspect there may be others.

Police Chief Roy Eckerdt believes the clandestine cultivating is "somebody's sense of humor." After learning about the "weeds" in the city pots, he quickly checked the planters in front of the police station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanapranknatureu.s. & worldWyoming
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News