Powerball lottery jackpot at $1B for winning numbers drawing Wednesday

The Powerball winning numbers lottery drawing jackpot is at $1 billion for Wednesday night.

A lot of people are hoping to hit it big with the Powerball jackpot topping $1 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

Millions of people across the country will be lining up at convenience stores, grocery and gas station counters to get their tickets.

The $1 billion jackpot comes with a cash option of $516.8 million.

The winning numbers for last Monday's drawing were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and Powerball 21.

Wednesday night's jackpot is the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball.

Mega Millions is getting a lot of attention, too. There was no winner for Tuesday night's drawing, with the jackpot now growing to $720 million for Friday's drawing.

Powerball was last won back in April.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)