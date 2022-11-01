Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $1.2B

The estimated prize for Monday's drawing marks only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history that the jackpot has risen to $1 billion.

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. That comes with a cash value of $596.7 million.

The Powerball numbers drawn Monday night for the estimated $1 billion prize are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Power Ball was 13. The Power Play was 3X.

If a player does win Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

There were 13 tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. Two of each were sold in California, Florida, New York, Ohio and Texas and one each in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma.

MORE: What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night's drawing will be an estimated $596 million.

The largest prize in Powerball history was $1.586 billion sold in January 2016 and shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The Powerball jackpot was last won with a ticket in Pennsylvania, which won a $206.9 million jackpot on Aug. 3.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ticket sale cut-off times vary by jurisdiction, but are typically one to two hours before the scheduled drawing.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 39 years, or as a lump sum payment.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

The Associated Press and ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.