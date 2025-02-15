Chasing perfection: The Woodlands HS wrestler takes aim at 3rd consecutive state title

The senior at The Woodlands High School is two wins away from a third state title. She's also closing in on another unbeaten season at 114 pounds.

The senior at The Woodlands High School is two wins away from a third state title. She's also closing in on another unbeaten season at 114 pounds.

The senior at The Woodlands High School is two wins away from a third state title. She's also closing in on another unbeaten season at 114 pounds.

The senior at The Woodlands High School is two wins away from a third state title. She's also closing in on another unbeaten season at 114 pounds.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- High school wrestler Riley Rayome started with a big smile.

"It's really exciting for me. This is the fourth time going to the semis in the state tournament," she said moments after another easy win at the state wrestling meet.

The senior at The Woodlands High School is two wins away from a third state title. She's also closing in on another unbeaten season at 114 pounds.

Rayome's style might be best described as "relentless." She attacks opponents quickly and without mercy. The last time she lost a match was in December 2022. Rayome reigned as an unbeaten state champion as a junior, and she's on her way again after 52 straight wins as a senior.

"I'm really excited about it," she said. "It's really emotional for me because it's my last tournament wearing this singlet and wrestling for my dad."

Riley's dad, Jeff, has been her coach every step of the way. After a long stretch of remarkable results, Rayome is viewed by many as a future Olympian, but the long-term future can wait. Right now, she's focused on two more wins Saturday and her last opportunity to represent The Woodlands in high school competition.

"Obviously having fun is my biggest overall goal right now," she said. The wide smile on her face said even more.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.