Moms and mental health: Houston expert says women need support, resources

Houston-based expert Dr. Quianta Moore talks about the support and resources women in our community need when it comes to mental health.

Houston-based expert Dr. Quianta Moore talks about the support and resources women in our community need when it comes to mental health.

Houston-based expert Dr. Quianta Moore talks about the support and resources women in our community need when it comes to mental health.

Houston-based expert Dr. Quianta Moore talks about the support and resources women in our community need when it comes to mental health.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of Mother's Day celebrations, experts are urging the public to look beyond the flowers and cards to acknowledge the real pressures mothers face.

Stress, isolation, and pressure can have major impacts on their mental health.

Dr. Quianta Moore, a Houston-based physician and public health expert, is among those sounding the alarm. She joined Eyewitness News live Monday morning to talk about the support and resources women in our community need.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Moore said she believes mental health care is health care, and it's a mistake to treat them as separate needs. Science shows that hormonal fluctuations that are unique to women -- such as those that occur during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause -- can elevate the risk of depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. These biological challenges, she said, can be made worse by a health care system that often separates mental and physical care.

SEE ALSO: Study shows Medicaid work requirements lead to employment and healthcare coverage losses

To help fill that gap, Moore created Brain Builders. It's a free, online course designed to support new mothers as they nurture their babies' development. The course also offers a network of support for women who may be feeling isolated. In addition, her webinar series, With Women in Mind, addresses broader mental health challenges that affect women across various life stages.

"The health care system is not designed or tailored to address the unique, biological needs of women," Moore said. "Women are really the core of our economy, families, and strong communities. We really believe that by supporting women in our community, we are advancing Houston for everyone."

Moore also discussed her efforts to bring collaborative care to Houston, which integrates behavioral and physical health services in a more holistic approach. However, she noted that access and equity remain key challenges that must be addressed if real progress is to be made.

As the conversation around maternal mental health grows louder, experts like Moore are pushing for meaningful change -- ensuring that women are not only celebrated but supported.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.