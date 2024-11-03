Suspect on the run after woman followed, shot in face during robbery attempt in SE Houston, HPD says

Police said the woman was able to run to her apartment and call for help before she was taken to the hospital. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery attempt in southeast Houston. Houston police said she was followed home by the suspect early Sunday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

Lt. T. Riley said the woman had just arrived at her apartment complex after leaving work. That's when an unidentified suspect reportedly followed the woman into the complex's parking lot.

The man then demanded money from the woman. Police said at one point, the suspect fired a weapon, shooting the woman in the face.

HPD said the suspect ran from the area in an unknown direction. It is unclear if they took anything from the victim.

The woman then ran inside her apartment and called 911. She was taken to the hospital, where she was listed as stable.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Police say it's a good idea to save the address of a nearby police station into your phone. If you think you're being followed, drive there instead of going home.

If you notice a vehicle following you, police say you should call 911 and give them a description of the vehicle and your exact location.