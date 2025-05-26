Man fatally shot allegedly by girlfriend after fight in stairwell in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her boyfriend overnight in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to the 11000 block of West Road at the Derby at Steeplechase and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the victim was identified as Javion Williams. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that gunshots rang out after a disturbance broke out in the apartment stairwell between Williams and the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Derricka Ross.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the two were dating and said they believed Williams came to the apartment to retrieve his belongings.

Ross was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Major E. Dean with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement is speaking with witnesses to uncover additional details on what may have led to the shooting.