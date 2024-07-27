61-year-old woman accused of stealing from Westchase apartments damaged by Beryl, court docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have arrested a 61-year-old woman who is accused of breaking into multiple Westchase-area apartments that Hurricane Beryl damaged.

According to court documents, Tamara Brown was working with two others, but they have yet to be arrested.

A man told Eyewitness News he had to evacuate his unit at the Woodlake Oaks Apartments on Ella Lee near Gessner Road after his roof caved in.

On Wednesday, he said thieves pried open his door and helped themselves to electronics.

The door belonging to the unit next to him was so badly damaged that it would not close anymore.

Eyewitness News was outside the complex and found several garbage bags filled with possible stolen items. There were also several pieces of mail addressed to various units around the complex.

Westbury resident Victoria Ma said she returned home from a friend's place to find she had been burglarized. She said her home lost power after Beryl.

Police said Brown was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay 200 feet from the complex.

