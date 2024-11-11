Mattel apologizes after mistakenly printing porn site on 'Wicked' movie dolls packaging

Mattel has apologized after mistakenly printing the web address of a pornographic site on the packaging of its newly launched "Wicked" dolls.

Mattel says printing porn site on 'Wicked' dolls box was a misprint Mattel has apologized after mistakenly printing the web address of a pornographic site on the packaging of its newly launched "Wicked" dolls.

Mattel says printing porn site on 'Wicked' dolls box was a misprint Mattel has apologized after mistakenly printing the web address of a pornographic site on the packaging of its newly launched "Wicked" dolls.

Mattel says printing porn site on 'Wicked' dolls box was a misprint Mattel has apologized after mistakenly printing the web address of a pornographic site on the packaging of its newly launched "Wicked" dolls.

Toy manufacturer Mattel has apologized after mistakenly printing the web address of a pornographic site on the packaging of its newly launched "Wicked" dolls.

Instead of pointing readers to the official website of the movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, information found on boxes of the special edition dolls leads to a page that requires users to be 18 years or older to enter, according to social media users on X.

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page," the company said in a statement sent to CNN on Sunday.

"We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children," it said.

People who have already purchased the dolls are advised to discard the packaging or obscure the link, Mattel added.

The highly anticipated two-part "Wicked" movie starring singer Ariana Grande and Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo is an adaptation of the famed Broadway musical. The story is a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" and tells an alternate version of events before Dorothy Gale's arrival.

Part one of "Wicked" will debut in theaters on November 22. The second film is expected in November 2025.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.