Whooping cough cases on the rise in Galveston County, mirroring nationwide spike

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Cases of whooping cough -- also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial infection -- are on the rise in Galveston County.

Galveston County's Health District says there are several confirmed cases, and even more suspected cases are under investigation.

Last year, there were no reported cases of whooping cough in the county.

The trend in Galveston County matches a wider rise in the infection. Nationwide, the CDC says cases are up more than fivefold.

This time last year, there were only about about 3,962 cases in this U.S. This year, approximately 17,579 whooping cough cases -- with the highest number in the Middle Atlantic states -- have been reported as of the week ending on Oct. 5, the most recent data available.

Here's what parents should know about whooping cough amid the latest outbreak.

Whooping cough spreads through coughing or sneezing and impacts the body's cilia, causing swelling in the airway.

It can affect people of all ages, but the infection can look different in children.

Health experts say it starts out like a common cold, with low-grade fever, runny nose, and a mild cough for a few weeks. It can then progress to violent coughing attacks that can leave people gasping for breath.

Experts say babies under age one might not have any coughing at all. Instead, it might come with periods of apnea, or pauses in their breathing.

Health officials have a reminder that there is a vaccine that can protect you.

"The number one way you want to prevent this is with vaccinations. This is part of the routine vaccinations for children. This is about five vaccines between the ages of two months, kindergarten, and then once again around fifth or sixth grade," ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton said. "And then, important to remember for adults, we should get updated every 10 years. And then most important for pregnant women, they encourage that you get this vaccine at the end of your pregnancy, during your third trimester. The goal is to help protect the most vulnerable, the infant."

Whooping cough can be treated with antibiotics and is best treated early.