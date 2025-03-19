Nearly a year later, Liberty County neighbors continue to wait for the FM 787 bridge to reopen

ROMAYOR, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly a year, Liberty County neighbors are still waiting for a community connection to reopen.

The bridge in Liberty County along FM 787 is more than just a way to travel over the Trinity River. It's a connection to family, jobs, doctors, and community.

But for nearly a year, the lifeline has been lost.

"There's been a few people who have lost jobs out here," Richard Himburg explained. "You have families that live on that side and families that live on this side, and it's just difficult for them."

Himburg and so many others in Liberty County haven't been able to use the bridge for nearly a year. Flooding forced TxDOT to close it last May.

Without the bridge, neighbors must travel an extra hour to go to the other side.

"I mean, it's driving us all crazy," Himburg said. "We're getting antsy. We're ready to go."

The nearly $12 million project started six months ago. In August, TxDOT said it could take four months to complete, weather permitting.

Rain gauges at IAH show it wasn't too wet during that time. IAH received ten inches below normal rainfall from August to December.

Eyewitness News asked TxDOT if it has gauges at the site but didn't receive an answer.

"It's just like we're throwing money into a hole and not getting anything out of it," Himburg said.

This is the second time TxDOT has had to repair the bridge in eight years. Hurricane Harvey caused it to close.

Between the two projects, it costs $30 million, and the state plans to build a new permanent bridge.

It could take six years to complete. As for the bridge, TxDOT is currently working on it. In its March update, the agency says the bridge passed inspection.

It's waiting for safety equipment to arrive. TxDOT said the bridge should be open by the end of the month, weather permitting.

"It's just irritating," Himburg said. "It's frustrating. It really is. I'm ready for it to be back so we can go back and forth."

ABC13 reached out to Liberty County Commissioner Greg Arthur, who said he hadn't been given a date other than "this month" when the bridge will reopen.

He said TxDOT told him that the weather pushed the project back.

Arthur was unsure when pressed about how much rain fell or what weather events caused the delay.

ABC13 has requested to interview TxDOT since last Thursday.

No one was available, but the agency sent a statement:

In August, representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation met with residents to discuss FM 787 at the Trinity River. During this meeting, District Engineer Martin Gonzalez, P.E., mentioned that weather permitting, bridge repairs would be completed within four months. In early September, the project was awarded to our contractor, Ragle Construction, Inc. The contractor stated that repairs would depend on various factors, including weather conditions and the availability of materials. The anticipated completion time for this project would be between four to six months. Safety is our top priority, and ground saturation plays a critical role in determining when work can resume after rain and snow the Beaumont District experienced. Regarding your inquiry about people driving illegally on the bridge, our area office has not received any reports about this issue. The tentative completion date is set for late March 2025 or sooner.

