What's open and closed on Veterans Day 2024

Huntington Beach firefighter Seth Adams unfurls an American flag before the start of a Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Veterans Day will be celebrated nationwide this coming Monday, Nov. 11.

The holiday honors active and former U.S. service members and is one of 10 of the United States' federal holidays. This means that all non-essential government agencies will be closed on Monday. Here's what else will be closed on Veterans Day this year.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Most banks will be closed on Veterans Day, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. However, customers can still utilize ATMs or online banking services.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also be closed, as will the Federal Reserve.

Is the post office open on Veterans Day?

The United States Post Office will be closed on Veterans Day.

FedEx Office locations will be open, but most Fedex shipping services will not be available on the holiday, with the exception of FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Custom Critical.

Meanwhile, UPS Store locations will operate normal hours, and UPS pickup and delivery services will be available. However, the shipping service notes that SurePost and Mail Innovations deliveries will require an additional business day's time in transit due to the holiday.

Is the DMV open on Veterans Day?

Most government institutions, including DMVs, public schools and local libraries will be closed. Make sure to double-check if your local services are open that day.

What about national parks?

Veterans Day is a great time to visit a national park. Not only will every national park be open, but entrance fees will be waived for everyone who visits on the holiday.

What stores are open on Veterans Day?

Many retail stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart and Kroger will be open on Veterans Day. Make sure to check with local stores and retailers for alternate hours.

