What we know about those killed in the LA wildfires

LOS ANGELES -- Family members have begun to identify the Los Angeles residents who were killed in the wildfires sweeping through the area since Jan. 7.

As of Saturday evening, at least 16 people have been killed in the Eaton and Palisades Fires which have burned through thousands of acres.

Here is what we know of the deceased victims.

Anthony and Justin Mitchell

Hajime White told ABC News that her father, Anthony, and brother Justin, were killed in the Eaton fire in Altadena.

Both had disabilities and were in wheelchairs and were waiting for an ambulance to transport them to relatives, White told ABC News.

White says her father called her the morning of the fires, saying he knew the fire had broken out and he had to evacuate. He told her he loved her, and then all of a sudden, he said, "Baby, I gotta go. The fire is in the yard," according to Hajime.

"And that's the last words I have from my dad," she said.

Anthony Mitchell died in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, his family told ABC News. The Mitchell Family

Anthony was an amputee and lived with Justin who had cerebral palsy, according to White.

Anthony had several grandchildren, including Hajime's six daughters, and welcomed two great-grandchildren last year, according to his daughter.

"He was a great man. A great dad that any little girl could want," she said.

White said Justin was very smart and enjoyed reading, especially the newspaper with their dad.

"He'd try his hardest to say 'hi.' He tried to tell me he loved me," White said of her brother.

Victor Shaw

Victor Shaw died he died in a heroic attempt to protect his home in Altadena, his sister Shari Shaw, told ABC News.

Victor Shaw died defending his Altadena, Calif. home from the Eaton Fire, his family said. The Shaw Family

Shaw lived in the family home since 1965, and had health issues that impacted his mobility, according to his sister.

"I can't imagine what he might have been thinking, how he might have been so frightened," Shari said.

Shaw's family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds.

