Thursday marks Women Veterans Day in Texas, recognizing women's military service in all branches

Texas has the highest women veteran population in the U.S., with over 207,500 women veterans, the Texas Veterans Commission says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- June 12 marks a significant day in the United States, as on that date nearly 80 years ago, President Harry Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act.

Now, decades later, those who served are ensuring that servicewomen are never forgotten.

Thursday is Women Veterans Day, which recognizes the anniversary of the act being signed into law in 1948. The State of Texas formally established Women Veterans Day in 2017.

Ceremonies have been held in the City of Houston since then, and on Thursday, that will continue at City Hall.

The act itself legally permitted women to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces in a number of official capacities, according to the Truman Library Institute.

Before, women in the military joined as volunteers, serving in clerical roles, nursing, or special, temporary units such as the Women's Army Corps during WWII.

But the act was significant for multiple reasons, namely that it also now meant women could serve in all branches of the military and can claim their benefits after service, something they were previously ineligible to do.

Women today serve in a variety of roles and occupational specialties, including logistics, munitions, intelligence, and combat.

It's also fitting that the day should be honored in Texas, as the Lone Star State has the highest women veteran population in the nation with over 207,500 women veterans.