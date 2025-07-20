24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
This Week in Texas: Redistricting, crime concerns, AG race, and early ed funding take center stage

Tom Abrahams Image
ByTom Abrahams KTRK logo
Sunday, July 20, 2025 10:58PM
This Week in Texas dives into redistricting battles, early education funding, the Texas Attorney General race, and crime data from Harris County.

This Week in Texas we talk about the effort to redraw the state's 38 congressional districts.

ABC13's political insiders, Court Koenning and Odus Evbagharu weigh in with their perspectives.

Then, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo joins the program to talk about how she hopes to fund early childhood education when the federal funds run out.

Afterwards, we sit down with two new candidates for Texas Attorney General, Republican Aaron Reitz and Democrat Joe Jaworski.

Additionally, Rice University's Mark Jones reveals the results of a new survey about crime in Harris County, all this on an all-new episode of This Week in Texas.

