Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Sen. Molly Cook, political insiders talk education, toll roads, and more

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

This Week in Texas, ABC13 speaks with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick about the final weeks of the Texas legislative session.

Then, State Senator Molly Cook sits down to talk about the big issues.

Then, our panel of political insiders discusses the push for school accountability with Democratic strategist Odus Evbagharu and Republican strategist Court Koenning.

Additionally, why are Houston and Harris County at odds over toll road profits? Nick Natario reports This Week in Texas.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

