This Week in Texas: Hill Country flooding aftermath, redistricting, and Houston City Hall

This Week in Texas, ABC13 discusses the aftermath of the deadly flooding in the Hill Country. What happens now and what warnings might have helped save lives?

Our political insiders, Court Koenning and Odus Evbagharu, talk about the legislative fallout, and they offer their insight into the seat shuffling in Houston and Harris County.

Plus, a look at redistricting both in Fort Bend County and across the state of Texas ahead of the midterms. How California figures into the mix...This Week in Texas.

