This Week in Texas: A familiar name files for a new office

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, there's a familiar name looking to hold a new office.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker is seeking the Democratic nomination for Harris County Judge even though there's already a Democrat holding the seat-two-term incumbent Lina Hidalgo.

"I just filed for election for Harris County Judge," Parker said at a Wednesday morning press conference. "And I believe my experience and skillset are perfect for what Harris County needs."

Also This Week in Texas, a race for a Pasadena City Council seat is tied. What happens next?

And ABC13 takes a look at the 17 constitutional amendments that will be on the ballot this November.

Our political insiders weigh in on the measures, and they discuss the possibility of a mid-cycle redistricting effort by Texas Republicans in an effort to strengthen the party's hold in Congress.

Those stories and a look at Harris County's flooding issues in This Week in Texas.

