Early voting kicks off in Texas with record turnout and last-minute presidential candidate visits Kamala Harris rallies in Houston and Donald Trump appears in Austin, a rare visit from a presidential candidate so close to Election Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week in Texas, Kamala Harris rallies in Houston while Donald Trump makes an appearance in Austin, marking a rare visit from a presidential candidate as Election Day approaches..

Early voting is already underway, with a big turnout on day one. Texas has 700,000 more registered voters than before the March primaries. What does that mean?

ABC13 examines the race for the White House and US Senate using a new survey from the Texas Politics Project.

ABC13 also investigates the Houston city hall discord between Mayor John Whitmire and Controller Chris Hollins, with both men suggesting investigations into the other.

It's a countdown to Election Day This Week in Texas.

