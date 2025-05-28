24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Crews in recovery mode in search for man last seen in Brays Bayou along Fannin, HFD says

Mo Haider Image
ByMo Haider KTRK logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 8:51PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Search and rescue teams are now in recovery mode after a person saw a man in Brays Bayou near the Texas Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Houston Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to the 7000 block of Fannin at South Braeswood for a water rescue.

HFD said the person who called 911 reported a Black man in the bayou at that location.

A rescue boat has been actively searching the area for the person, but so far, no contact has been made.

Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information as the search continues.

