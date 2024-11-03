Watch out, Moo Deng: A new pygmy hippo is stealing the spotlight in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While scrolling social media, you may have encountered "Moo Deng," Thailand's viral pygmy hippo, who became an international sensation with her adorable antics and memes.

Now, hippo lovers eager to experience the charm of a pygmy hippo in real life can visit the Houston Zoo, where a new star has just arrived.

Pygmy hippo "Akobi" recently moved from San Francisco to his new home in Houston as part of a breeding program.

Guests visiting the zoo can spot Akobi beside the bongos as he explores and gets acquainted with his new home.

