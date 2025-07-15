On The Red Carpet

The Walt Disney Company scores 137 nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards!

From "The Bear" to "The Handmaid's Tale," which shows could be honored for the 2025 Emmys? On The Red Carpet takes a look at the contenders.

LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney company earned an exciting 137 nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards!

The honor spans across multiple brands and studios including ABC, Disney Branded Television, Disney's FX, Disney+, Disney Television Studios (20th Television Animation and 20th Television), FX Productions, Hulu, Hulu Originals, Lucasfilm, Marvel Animation, Marvel Television, National Geographic and Searchlight Pictures. Disney's streaming platforms Disney+ (40) and Hulu (95) received 128 nominations.

The Emmy Award nominations were announced by "What We Do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillen and "Running Point" actress Brenda Song live from the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Below are all the Walt Disney Company nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

- "Andor"

- "Paradise"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

- Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

- James Marsden, "Paradise"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

- Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Outstanding Comedy Series

- "Abbott Elementary"

- "The Bear"

- "Only Murders in the Building"

- "What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

- Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

- "Dying for Sex"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

- Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

- Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Outstanding Talk Series

- "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Outstanding Animated Program

- "Bob's Burgers"

- "The Simpsons"

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

- "Andor"

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

- "Mid-Century Modern"

- "Only Murders In The Building"

- "What We Do In The Shadows"

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

- "The Oscars"

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

- "The Lion King" at the Hollywood Bowl

- "The Oscars"

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

- "Doctor Who"

- "Will Trent"

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

- "Andor"

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

- "Life Below Zero"

Outstanding Commercial

- "The Boy & The Octopus"

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

- "Agatha All Along"

- "Andor"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

- "American Horror Stories"

- "Dying For Sex"

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

- "The Bear"

- "Mid-Century Modern"

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

- "Andor"

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

- "Dying For Sex"

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

- "The Oscars"

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

- "Andor"

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

- "The Conners"

- "Mid-Century Modern"

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single Camera Comedy Series

- "The Bear"

- "What We Do In The Shadows"

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

- "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years"

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

- "Life Below Zero"

- "Welcome To Wrexham"

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

- "Abbott Elementary"

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

- "What We Do In The Shadows"

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

- "American Idol"

- "Dancing With The Stars"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Series

- "American Idol"

- "Dancing With The Stars"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special

- "2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony"

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

- "Grotesquerie"

- "Only Murders In The Building"

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

- "What We Do In The Shadows"

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

- "Dancing With The Stars"

- "The Lion King" at the Hollywood Bowl

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

- "Andor"

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

- "Dying For Sex"

- "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat"

Outstanding Music Direction

- "The Oscars"

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

- "Agatha All Along"

- "Andor"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

- Jenny Slate, "Dying For Sex"

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

- Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

- Forest Whitaker, "Andor"

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

- Olivia Colman, "The Bear"

- Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"

- Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

- Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

- Alan Tudyk, "Andor"

- Jeffrey Wright, "What If...?"

Outstanding Narrator

- Idris Elba, "Erased: WW2's Heroes Of Color"

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

- Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck"

- Ken Jennings, "Jeopardy!"

- Jimmy Kimmel, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

- "The Oscars"

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

- "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years"

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

- "Only Murders In The Building: Unlocking The Mystery"

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

- "Sly Lives! (Aka The Burden Of Black Genius)"

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

- "Social Studies"

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

- "Tucci In Italy"

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

- "Patrice: The Movie"

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

- "The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives"

- "Welcome To Wrexham"

Outstanding Game Show

- "Celebrity Family Feud"

- "Jeopardy!"

- "Wheel Of Fortune"

- "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

- "Andor"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

- "The Acolyte"

- "Agatha All Along"

- "The Bear"

Outstanding Sound Editing For An Animated Program

- "What If...?"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

- "Beatles '64"

- "Music By John Williams"

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

- "Andor"

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

- "The Bear"

- "Mid-Century Modern"

- "Only Murders In The Building"

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

- "The Oscars"

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

- "Beatles '64"

- "Music By John Williams"

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

- "American Idol"

- "Welcome To Wrexham"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

- "Andor"

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming

- "Only Murders In The Building"

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

- "The Rookie"

Outstanding Stunt Performance

- "The Rookie"

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

- "The Lion King" at the Hollywood Bowl

- "2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony"

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

- "Abbott Elementary"

- "What We Do In The Shadows"

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

- "Andor"

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

- "Dying For Sex"

- "Say Nothing"

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the ABC Network, National Geographic, Hulu, Disney+, FX, and this ABC station.