4 injured after plane crashes into cars at intersection in Victoria, police announce

VICTORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are injured after a small plane crashed onto a road and hit several cars in Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, police announced.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed onto an intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Mockingbird at about 3 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

The incident affected five people, including the pilot, who was the only person on board the plane.

Three people are reportedly facing non-life-threatening injuries, while one person has more serious injuries. The pilot's condition remains unknown.

