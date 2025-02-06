Venezuelans in Houston worry after Trump administration ends TPS protections for over 300,000 people

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Within the last two weeks, executive orders and directives have created many moving parts in the realm of immigration.

The latest is the cancellation of the temporary protective status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans that the Trump administration claims was being abused.

Temporary Protective Status (TPS) is a designation given to certain countries experiencing crises, like social unrest or human rights violations. It gives families from other nations protection in the U.S. because they cannot return to their countries.

TPS is extended in 18-month intervals so the U.S government can assess if problems are still the same and protections are still necessary.

Venezuelans were originally given TPS in 2021 and a second designation in October 2023.

The federal government says more than 300,000 people who were designated protection in 2023 would have their TPS terminated.

Immigration attorney Natalia Salazar tells ABC13 that families with TPS who have already filed political asylum cases and are awaiting approval don't need to worry about their TPS being canceled because they have protections through their pending cases.

Several families tell ABC13 there's fear of the unknown.

"I think we're all kind of scared right now about what the future will bring for us," Venezuelan Ivonne Morales Mathison said.

Ivonne Morales Mathison has been in the United States since 2017. She and her family built a life in Houston after filing for political asylum and leaving Venezuela. Today, she works at a law firm in Katy, helping people like her gain legal status.

"We have always felt so welcomed in this country. This is an amazing country, but due to this whole situation, that feeling has changed a bit, and that's really scary," Mathison said.

Mathison and Venezuelan Carlos Valbuena live in fear and have many questions. They told ABC13 they're nervous about TPS being terminated for people who received the designation in 2023.

Valbuena is one of more than 300,000 who will be left without the protection beginning in April.

"A pesar que es una protection temporal te proteje de una deportacion y no sabemos que puede pasar de noche a la manana," Valbuena said.

"For the people that have TPS and don't have asylum, if the suit happens and there's an injunction, they will extend not only the TPS but the work authorization as well and they will be able to renew license while the suit is going on," Salazar said.

Salazar says that with so much fear and misinformation out there, she urges Venezuelans to stay calm, ensure they have a plan, and focus on getting information from trusted sources rather than social media.

Salazar tells ABC13 that several organizations nationally plan to oppose this TPS termination for Venezuelans and file suit.

It's something some families hope happens.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.