Vaccination numbers trending downward with fewer kindergarteners vaccinated, health expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New data from the CDC shows that the number of kindergarten-aged children not getting vaccinated has grown.

UT Health Houston chief of infectious diseases Luis Ostrosky said this could be a side effect on how successful vaccines can be.

"We are suffering from our own success in the vaccine world because vaccines have been so successful. They have prevented so many diseases that people don't see them anymore. We don't see a kid with measles, smallpox, or polio, so its out of sight," Ostrosky said.

But Ostrosky said it's a trend that needs to be reversed as catching mumps, measles, or polio can be life-changing.

"Meningitis or brain swelling, issues with the lungs, and it can be deadly," Ostrosky said.

Ostrosky said as vaccination numbers trend in the wrong direction, the outcome could be catastrophic.

In the 2022-23 school year, 3% of kindergarten-aged kids nationwide did not get one or more vaccines.

That number grew to 3.3% in the 2023-24 school year. But in Texas, it is higher, at nearly 4%.

ABC13 talked to parents, who were in favor of back-to-school vaccines.

"Having small-aged children, a lot of the stuff they get and bring back home is from schools, parks, and gyms. So, as a whole, I think we all need to do our part," Natasha Wims, a mother of two, said.

Dr. Ostrosky said some medically compromised people cannot get vaccines and rely on the protection that comes from those around them who are.

"We're doing a societal disservice to these people as well," Ostrosky said.

The CDC found that across the nation, 93% of kindergarten-aged children did get the measles vaccine, but doctors say that's not enough for herd immunity, which requires 95%

Dr. Ostrosky says if you have a young child, talk to your healthcare provider for the best vaccine information.

