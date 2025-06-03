Dating apps tied to kidnapping of US citizens in Mexico, embassy says, prompting security alert

The U.S. embassy in Mexico said it has confirmed reports of American citizens being taken by kidnappers whom the victims met on dating apps in recent months.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico said it has confirmed reports of American citizens being taken by kidnappers whom the victims met on dating apps in recent months.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico said it has confirmed reports of American citizens being taken by kidnappers whom the victims met on dating apps in recent months.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico said it has confirmed reports of American citizens being taken by kidnappers whom the victims met on dating apps in recent months.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico on Monday said it has confirmed reports of American citizens being taken by kidnappers whom the victims met on dating apps in recent months.

The kidnappings in the Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit areas were confirmed by the U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara, according to a news release.

"Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release," the statement said. "Please be aware that this type of violence is not limited to one geographic area."

Travelers were urged to use caution when meeting strangers, meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where officials said crimes are most likely to occur.

The U.S. Consulate General also issued a reminder that in the State Department's travel advisory for Mexico, Jalisco is classified as "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" due to crime and kidnapping, and Nayarit is classified as "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" due to crime.

Officials recommended these actions:

-- Be cautious if using online dating apps in Mexico.

-- Tell a friend or family member of your plans, including where you are going, details of the person you are meeting, and the app you used to meet them.

-- Trust your instincts. If something does not feel right, do not hesitate to remove yourself from a situation.

-- In case of emergency call 911.