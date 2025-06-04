Upset protesters say money from Houston drainage fees are being used on other things

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things got intense on Wednesday as protestors got kicked out of Houston City Council chambers -- some were even escorted all the way out of City Hall by police.

Many were passionate about having their voices heard regarding their discontent with the budget structure. Some were particularly upset about funding for drainage improvements.

It's been a years-long legal battle over the handling of drainage fees -- something people first voted on in 2010 and again in 2018.

ABC13 spoke to people who said they are upset that the money intended to help with flooding and city infrastructure is being used for other purposes.

It was an all-day venture. As the rain started on Wednesday afternoon, crowds still gathered to discuss the importance of allocating funds, which they had voted for to address drainage issues across the city.

Eyewitness News spoke to a handful of people who feel the mayor and many of the council members don't have their priorities aligned with what Houstonians want.

The rain was a stark reminder to them of one of the fights they're still fighting: securing proper funding that they had voted for in 2010 and again in 2018 to address drainage problems that cause flooding.

Protestors like Kourtney Reves said that as their neighborhoods continue to flood during rain events, they will continue to flood the streets until they see change.

"The City of Houston voted 10- 15 years ago on Prop 1, which stated the drainage tax would be created and would be used towards paying down infrastructure debt and going toward investing and upgrading our streets and drainage all over the city," Reves told ABC13. "And the city has been skimming off the top of that funding for over 15 years now."

Many were anxiously waiting for the budget vote inside the City Hall chambers to see how the drainage funds would be impacted.

The budget was approved in a 14-3 vote, but an amendment to the budget was passed to increase funding for infrastructure projects and street drainage projects.

Mayor John Whitmire issued the following statement about Wednesday's events before the vote took place:

"People are free to agree or disagree, but disrupting a City Council meeting with banners, threats, and shouting violates City Hall rules.

After a brief delay-and without any arrests- I and City Council resumed the meeting and working towards passing the FY26 City Budget.

Passing the budget is a critical step toward progress for all Houstonians. It includes the largest investment to date in public safety, quality of life, and infrastructure-delivering long-overdue improvements, particularly in underserved neighborhoods across northeast Houston.

This budget represents real progress toward a stronger, more connected city."

