University of Houston's Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended amid hazing allegations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fraternity at the University of Houston is temporarily suspended after being accused of hazing its new members.

The university confirms there's an open investigation into complaints made against the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Several complaints were made against the Kappa Sigma fraternity, accusing them of humiliating, degrading, and using inappropriate behavior against new members.

There are even allegations of members using racial slurs.

"It's 2024. Why are we still having people hazing and degrading others?" University of Houston student Drusila Saucedo said.

A Division of Student Affairs document obtained by the student newspaper, The Cougar, details members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity are accused of using racial slurs, hazing pledges by making them run naked across campus, and allegations of being humiliating, degrading, and inappropriate with new members within the last year.

"I feel like if there's hazing and stuff, that (definitely) needs to get investigated," University of Houston student Carter Wilson said.

The documents detail that the pledges needed to complete a scavenger hunt to become a member.

The complaint includes a screenshot of the scavenger hunt list members reportedly needed to get a laundry list of things, including heinous pornographic material, buy a pregnancy test with a coat hanger, kiss a random girl, and get a stripper to say to rush their fraternity.

When ABC13 asked the University of Houston for comment, their spokesperson sent ABC13 this brief statement:

"The investigation is in process. It involves fact-gathering and multiple interviews. If the complaints are found to have merit, discipline, and sanctions will be handled through the Student Conduct process as described in the Student Handbook."

"Something needs to be done instead of just saying it will be okay, acknowledging it, and not doing anything about it," Saucedo said.

ABC13 has contacted the Kappa Sigma fraternity for comment and is awaiting a response.

