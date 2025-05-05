Trump rules out another presidential run, floats Rubio and Vance as potential successors

Though he has teased seeking a third term in 2028 despite the Constitution barring it, President Donald Trump on Sunday ruled out another run, saying his current four-year term will be his last.

"But this is not something I'm looking to do. I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican, to carry it forward. But I think we're going to have four years, and I think four years is plenty of time to do something really spectacular," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I just want to serve, do a great job," he later added. "I'll be an eight-year president. I'll be a two-term president. I always thought that was important to be honest with you."

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after disembarking Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, May 4, 2025. AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The president pointed to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State and interim national security adviser Marco Rubio as possible successors, and said, when asked, that he believes his MAGA movement can survive without him.

Trump's previous comments about a third term sometimes seem more about provoking outrage on the political left. The Trump Organization is even selling red caps with the words "Trump 2028."

But at moments, he has suggested he was seriously looking into a third term. In a late March phone interview with NBC, Trump said, "I'm not joking. There are methods which you could do it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.