Trump taps celebrities to speak at RNC, including Savannah Chrisley and Dana White

Former President Donald Trump's campaign is tapping a host of pop culture allies to tout their support at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

Among the people set to attend: TV personality Savannah Chrisley from "Chrisley Knows Best," a reality TV show about her family.

Chrisley is expected to take the main stage during the campaign's Tuesday evening programming, themed "Make America Safe Again," a source familiar tells ABC News.

The day will focus on what the campaign argues is an unsafe America due to President Joe Biden's "woke, soft on crime and open border policies," the RNC said. Speakers and events will highlight crime committed by migrants, drug overdoses and the protection of police officers, according to the RNC.

In recent months, Trump's campaign has been touting public support from celebrities and influencers as part of their attempt to attract support from voters, including inviting hip-hop artists and rappers to rallies to court Black voters.

The inclusion of Chrisley comes as she has begun to dedicate more of her time advocating for criminal justice reform as her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time in jail.

The couple began their sentences in January 2023 after they were ordered to serve nearly 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley is currently serving his 12 year sentence at a minimum security federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, followed by three years of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years, but will be resentenced for fraud and tax evasion charges, according to a recent ruling, sending it back to the lower courts.

Chrisley is not a new face to Republican politics. She appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this year to talk about her parents' legal woes.

Following Trump's conviction in the New York hush-money payment case, Chrisley posted photos of herself with Trump on her social media account, saying, "It is undeniably a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice."

Rapper and model Amber Rose is also slated to speak in Milwaukee, the celebrity confirmed on X this week: "It's True! I'm speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee #MAGA."

Rose gained notoriety for organizing the Los Angeles "SlutWalk," a movement dedicated to eradicating shaming women and blaming victims of sexual assault and rape. She also made her first public appearance in 2008 when she started dating rapper Ye - formerly known as Kanye West.

She posted a picture in May with Trump and his wife on Instagram, endorsing the former president.

Also set to speak on Thursday -- the same day as Trump -- will be UFC President Dana White, a campaign official confirmed. The two have a close and long-lasting relationship as the former president, an avid UFC fan, often attends fights sitting ringside along White and other celebrities.

Most recently, White helped Trump launch his TikTok account after a UFC event. The post garnered millions of likes on the popular platform targeting younger generations.

Several celebrities have joined Trump on the campaign trail over the past year, including at a rally in the South Bronx in May where the former president invited up on stage two Bronx rappers, Sheriff G and Sleepy Hallow, who have been indicted over an alleged murder conspiracy involving two Brooklyn gangs, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

The two men are part of a 32-member gang charged with 140 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the district attorney's office. They have pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday night, rapper Azealia Banks attended Trump's rally at his golf course in Doral, Florida, social media posts show. In November last year, she told The Standard she'll be voting for him, saying, "He's been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down."

As the convention attracts sprinklings of trendy guests, Trump has long been touted as the pop culture president by taking a less traditional route to the White House by holding former titles as a businessman, reality TV host and celebrity.

Other celebrities that have either endorsed Trump or joined Trump on the campaign trail include comedian Roseanne Barr and country musician Lee Greenwood.