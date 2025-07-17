Trump says Coke agrees to use cane sugar in the US. Here's what Coke says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday beverage giant Coca-Cola has agreed to use cane sugar in its iconic drink in the U.S.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them - You'll see. It's just better!"

In a brief statement on its website, Coca-Cola said: "We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic CocaCola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our CocaCola product range will be shared soon."

High-fructose corn syrup has been Coca-Cola's primary sweetener in U.S. products since 1985. The company currently uses cane sugar in products sold in several other markets, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Africa and the Middle East. The company also sells a limited amount of Coke in the U.S. made with sugar as a kosher option for Passover -- distinguished by its yellow caps, instead of red.

A noted Diet Coke enthusiast, Trump's relationship with the beverage giant has been well-documented.

Ahead of the inauguration for his second term, Trump received a special Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey.

Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey pic.twitter.com/IgV2pxHnxD

Why the change?

Trump didn't specify a reason for the change. However, the announcement comes as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" initiative gains traction, which advocates for removing HFCS from American food products. The initiative cites research linking HFCS to various health issues that contributes to obesity and chronic illness.

However, studies are mixed on whether cane sugar is healthier than HFCS, with research suggesting that any added sugars, regardless of what type, increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and other diseases. Dietitians recommend limiting added sugars of all varieties to less than 50 grams per day for most adults. One 12-ounce can of Coke has roughly 39 grams of sugar.

Coke's switch from sugar to corn syrup

Coca-Cola's 1985 transition to high-fructose corn syrup in the United States was primarily a business decision, the company said. The change coincided with rising sugar prices and agricultural policies that made corn syrup a more economical alternative.