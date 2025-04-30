Trump reacts to Joe Rogan's warning about becoming 'monsters' over deportations

In his interview with ABC News on his 100th day in office, President Donald Trump was asked about one of his biggest supporters sounding the alarm about his aggressive migrant deportation plan.

Joe Rogan told his audience of millions on his April 17 episode that "rounding up gang members and shipping them to El Salvador with no due process" was "dangerous."

"We gotta be careful that we don't become monsters while we're fighting monsters," Rogan said.

Responding to that quote in an interview with ABC News anchor and Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran on Tuesday -- who asked whether Rogan was right -- Trump said he was.

"Oh, I agree with that a hundred percent, yeah," the president said. "We want to be careful. We are careful."

This split image shows Donald Trump speaking during a news conference, Oct. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas, left, and Joe Rogan at a UFC event, Aug. 18, 2023, in Boston. AP Photo

When asked about the various court challenges to the deportations and court orders admonishing his administration for not following the law, Trump pushed back, calling those being deported "criminals." He claimed Venezuelan "criminals are now living happily in the United States of America, and we're getting 'em out."

"And I was elected to get 'em out, and we're getting them out, getting them out fast, and we're getting them out legally," he said.

Moran stressed that "in our country even bad guys get due process," but Trump contended the situation is different for migrants in the country illegally.

"If people come into our country illegally there's a different standard. These are illegal. They came in illegally," the president said.

"But they get due process," Moran said.

"Well, they get a process where we have to get 'em out, yeah," Trump said.

The president was asked about the unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ordered the administration to "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant from El Salvador who was deported from Maryland to a notorious prison there because of an "administrative error," according to the Justice Department.

Trump alleged that Abrego Garcia was a violent gang member, even though judges have said such claims have not been proven in court by prosecutors in the weeks since he was arrested.

"You could get him back. There's a phone on this desk," Moran said.

"I could," Trump said.

"You could pick it up, and with all ... " Moran continued.

"I could," Trump said again, interrupting Moran.

"... the power of the presidency, you could call up the president of El Salvador and say, 'Send him back,' right now," Moran said.

"And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that," Trump said. "But he's not."

When Moran said "the buck stops in this office," Trump responded, "I follow the law. You want me to follow the law. If I were the president that just wanted to do anything, I'd probably keep him right where he is."

When questioned again about the Supreme Court ruling, Moran saying, "the Supreme Court says what the law is," Trump said he was elected in November to crack down on illegal immigration.

"Listen. I was elected to take care of a problem that was -- it was -- a, a unforced error that was made by a very incompetent man," Trump said, referring to former President Joe Biden.