Trump hosts Bahrain crown prince at White House | WATCH LIVE

Trump hosts Bahrain crown prince at White House

President Donald Trump is meeting on Wednesday with Bahrain's crown prince, hold a bill signing ceremony, then have dinner with the prime minister of Qatar, according to the White House.

Bahrain's Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince, has also served as prime minister since 2020. The pair will hold a bilateral meeting, then have lunch, the White House said.

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The crown prince of the Gulf state met on Tuesday with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to Al Khalifa's office. The crown prince announced late Tuesday that private sectors in Bahrain and the U.S. signed agreements worth about $17 billion.

The U.S. and Bahrain signed the agreement as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to enhance global energy security.

The deal will open up negotiations on what is known as a "123 agreement." It will allow U.S. and American companies to invest in and construct nuclear energy projects in Bahrain, an island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia with a population of around 1.5 million people.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, after Rubio signed a similar agreement with Malaysia last week.

"The United States is prepared to be partner with any nation on Earth that wants to pursue a civil nuclear program that clearly is not geared towards weapons and or threatening the security of their neighbors," Rubio said.

The president will later hold a bill-signing ceremony at 3 p.m., before having dinner with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at 7 p.m., the White House said. The dinner comes as Israeli and Hamas officials are in Doha, Qatar, where they're engaged in discussions about a potential ceasefire.

