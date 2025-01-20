Trump doesn't place hand on Bible during swearing-in

President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office during his inauguration on Monday.

First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool

There is no legal requirement for the president to place his hand on the Bible. According to Article VI, Clause 3, of the U.S. Constitution, which covers oaths of office, members of Congress, state legislatures, and executive and judicial officers throughout the country are bound "by oath or affirmation" to support the Constitution.

"But," it continues, "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."

