Trump commutes federal life sentence for Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover

President Donald Trump has commuted the federal life sentence of Larry Hoover, one of Chicago's most notorious gang leaders, according to his attorneys.

Hoover, 74, the founder of the Gangster Disciples, has spent nearly three decades in solitary confinement at ADX Florence in Colorado, widely considered one of the most secure prisons in the world.

"Larry Hoover's federal life sentences have been commuted by President Donald Trump," Bonjean Law Group said in a statement to ABC News. "Mr. Hoover, who is now 75 years old, spent nearly 30 years in solitary confinement at ADX Florence -- the most restrictive, draconian supermax prison in the United States."

Despite the commutation of his federal sentence, Hoover still faces a 200-year state sentence for the 1973 murder of William "Pooky" Young, a 19-year-old neighborhood drug dealer in Chicago. The federal charges, which resulted in six life terms in 1997, came decades after his state conviction.

"The courts have demonstrated a complete unwillingness to consider Mr. Hoover's considerable growth and complete rehabilitation," Bonjean Law Group stated. "Despite the court's unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters."

Hoover's case has drawn significant attention from high-profile figures in the entertainment industry. In 2021, rappers Kanye West and Drake set aside their differences to perform at an Amazon-sponsored concert advocating for Hoover's release. The event, organized by J. Prince, took place at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The case has remained controversial, as some claim he continues to control the gang from prison through intermediaries, while others argue he is unfairly targeted by law enforcement and that his rights are violated. In the community, some view him as a Robin Hood figure who helped his neighborhood.

His influence extends into pop culture, with references in popular music, including rapper Rick Ross' hit song "B.M.F.," where he draws parallels between himself and Hoover.

Hoover is expected to be transferred from the notorious supermax prison in Colorado to a prison in Illinois at some point.

"Thankfully, Mr. Hoover's pleas were heard by President Trump, who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover," Bonjean Law Group concluded. "We are thrilled to see that Mr. Hoover will be released from federal custody."