Trump Cabinet picks, appointees targets of bomb threats and swatting, spokesperson says

Several of Trump's Cabinet picks and administration appointees have been targets of "violent" threats, according to a Trump spokesperson.

Several of Trump's Cabinet picks and administration appointees have been targets of "violent" threats, according to a Trump spokesperson.

Several of Trump's Cabinet picks and administration appointees have been targets of "violent" threats, according to a Trump spokesperson.

Several of Trump's Cabinet picks and administration appointees have been targets of "violent" threats, according to a Trump spokesperson.

Several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks and administration appointees were the targets of "violent" threats Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Wednesday.

"These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting,'" Leavitt said. "In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action."

The office of Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to the U.N., New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, said in a post on X that she was one of those targeted.

"This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence. New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism," the statement said, before going on to thank action from law enforcement officers.

State Police members and K9 units trained in explosives detection swept the home and did not locate any explosive devices officials said.

Former New York Congressman and President Trump's Nominee for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Lee Zeldin confirmed he also received a threat.

"A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe," he wrote in a statement.

Suffolk County Police confirmed the call came in shortly before 9:00 a.m. and officers were dispatched to check the property.

The FBI said it was taking the threats "seriously."

"The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners. We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," the agency said in a statement.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.