Man accused of running alleged operation of illegal and unsafe trucking companies, prosecutors say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal prosecutors said a Houston man owned numerous trucking companies for years and applied for COVID-19 relief dollars to keep them going. However, authorities said he was really trying to hide safety issues and defraud taxpayers.

Federal prosecutors said Shaquan Jelks, also known as Quan, operated companies that moved trucks across the country. Although, they say those trucks shouldn't have been on the road.

Not only do prosecutors say the vehicles were unsafe, Jelks said they lied about needing financial assistance during the pandemic. Prosecutors pointed to a deadly wreck involving one of the trucks in his business from 2022.

In February 2022, Utah authorities said a truck driver lost control, the load spilled across the road, and the driver was thrown from the truck and died.

The driver was a 24-year-old Conroe man who authorities say was carrying steel pipes. It took them more than two hours to clean up the debris.

Prosecutors said Jelks ran the company behind the truck involved in the deadly crash. Despite safety issues from this crash, authorities say Jelks kept creating new trucking business names.

In newly unsealed documents, they say he ran a trucking business from 2019 until a few months ago. One way they said he was able to operate so long was by defrauding the government.

They said in 2020, he applied for financial help during the pandemic. You might remember PPP loans that were created to help companies keep employees.

Prosecutors say from March 2020 until the following summer, Jelks requested $2 million in PPP loans. They said the money helped keep Jelks unsafe operation going.

Because of numerous safety issues, the federal government took Jelks to court. In July 2022, a judge ordered him to stop operating. Instead, prosecutors said he continued for nearly three more years using different business names. Court documents show Jelks faces nearly 20 charges, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., providing false statements, and tampering with witnesses.

In the documents, it said Jelks got help from coworkers, family, and friends. However, it's unclear if anyone else will face charges.

ABC13 asked the U.S. Attorney's Office, who told us it would look into this. As for Jelks, he's behind bars.

Joel Bennett is listed as his attorney. ABC13 reached out to him, who said it's too early to make a comment.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.