"Hoppers" asks, "What if we could understand and communicate with the animal world?"

Trailer: Watch the first footage of Disney and Pixar's 'Hoppers,' starring Jon Hamm and Piper Curda

LOS ANGELES -- Hopping onto movie screens soon is Disney and Pixar's "Hoppers!"

On Wednesday, the studios released a brand new trailer for their upcoming original movie "Hoppers." It's an action-packed animated comedy coming to theaters March 6, 2026.

"Hoppers" asks the question, "What if we could understand and communicate with the animal world?"

Well, Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda) gets to do exactly that, when she tries a new technology that allows her "to 'hop' human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals!"

"This is like 'Avatar!'"

"This is nothing like 'Avatar,'" they joke in the trailer.

Director Daniel Chong explains, "Our main character, Mabel, gets to discover the animal kingdom as an animal, which can be weird and often hilarious. Mabel undercover in the animal world leads to a wild, roller coaster ride of a movie, with all the heart you expect from a classic Pixar film. It's going to be so much fun to watch in the theater; I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm also star alongside Curda.

Nicole Paradis Grindle produces.

