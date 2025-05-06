Trailblazing actress Lisa Lu sees her star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame at age 98

Lisa Lu, whose 65-year career includes iconic roles in films such as "The Joy Luck Club," "The Last Emperor" and "Crazy Rich Asians," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Lisa Lu, whose 65-year career includes iconic roles in films such as "The Joy Luck Club," "The Last Emperor" and "Crazy Rich Asians," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Lisa Lu, whose 65-year career includes iconic roles in films such as "The Joy Luck Club," "The Last Emperor" and "Crazy Rich Asians," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Lisa Lu, whose 65-year career includes iconic roles in films such as "The Joy Luck Club," "The Last Emperor" and "Crazy Rich Asians," was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

HOLLYWOOD -- Iconic actor Lisa Lu, whose career spans more than 65 years across film, television and stage, saw her star unveiled along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

At 98 years old, she is the oldest actor to receive the honor.

Lu was welcomed by Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

The award-winning actor was very moved when she looked out into the crowd at her Walk of Fame ceremony, and saw she was surrounded by many of her former co-stars. That included several of the women who worked with her in the classic film, "The Joy Luck Club."

Her "Crazy Rich Asians" co-star Awkwafina called Lu a trailblazer over her six-decade career and she brings pride, class and poise to everything she does.

Awkwafina said Lu's vast contributions were not just to the arts, but also to society and are just too big to measure.

As for Lu, she's always looking to the future.

"I am deeply honored to stand in support of the next generation of rising Asian actors, whose path I hope will shine even brighter," she said.

Lu's own star is next the star of the legendary Anna May Wong, who was the first Asian woman to be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame.