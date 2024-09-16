Tito Jackson, founding member of Jackson 5, dies at age 70

Tito Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson 5, died at age 70 on Sunday, his family confirmed.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which includes global superstars Michael and sister Janet, part of a music-making family whose songs are still beloved today.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said in a statement posted on Instagram late Sunday.

The Jackson 5 included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. The family group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, produced several No. 1 hits in the 1970s including "ABC," "I Want You Back" and "I'll Be There."

Born on Oct. 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson was the least-heard member of the group as a background singer who played guitar. His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world's biggest performers known as The King of Pop.

Michael Jackson died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

Speaking to The Associated Press in December 2009, Jackson said his younger brother's death pulled the family closer together.

Tito Jackson poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on July 24, 2019. Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

"I would say definitely it brought us a step closer to each other. To recognize that the love we have for each other when one of us is not here, what a great loss," he said, adding he would personally never "be at peace with it."

"There's still moments when I just can't believe it. So I think that's never going to go away," he said.

In 2014, Jackson said he and his brothers still felt Michael Jackson's absence in their shows that continued with international tours.

"I don't think we will ever get used to performing without him. He's dearly missed," he said, noting that his spirit "is with us when we are performing. It gives us a lot of positive energy and puts a lot of smiles on our faces."

Days before his death, Jackson posted a message on his Facebook page from Munich, Germany, on Sept. 11, where he visited a memorial to Michael Jackson with his brothers.

"Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive," he wrote.

Tito Jackson was the last of the nine Jackson siblings to release a solo project with his 2016 debut, "Tito Time." He released a song in 2017, "One Way Street," and told the AP in 2019 that he was working on a sophomore album.

Jackson said he purposely held back from pursuing a solo career, because he wanted to focus on raising his three sons: T.J., Taj and Taryll, who formed their own music group 3T. Jackson's website offers a link to a single featuring 3T and Stevie Wonder titled, "Love One Another."

