Broadway hit 'In The Heights' headed to The Hobby Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Theatre Under The Stars is bringing an all-new production of the hit Broadway musical "In The Heights," created by Lin Manuel Miranda, to Houston.

Jordan Leal is a Houston native who is making her TUTS debut in this musical. She joined Eyewitness News live on Thursday morning to talk about her role.

Leal plays Nina Rosario, who deals with hope, disappointment, cultural expectations, and her dreams.

That's something Leal said she could relate to as a Latina. She also said this story about immigrants is particularly poignant for crowds in diverse cities like Houston.

In The Heights is on stage at the Hobby Center through June 1. Tickets are still available.

